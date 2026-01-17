DALLAS — Cooper Flagg has enjoyed a strong rookie season. The Dallas Mavericks' 19-year-old star is currently dealing with an ankle injury and won't play on Saturday against the Utah Jazz as a result, but that did not stop Jason Kidd from giving Flagg his flowers before the contest. The Mavs head coach was asked about the Mavs' clutch play this season, and Kidd immediately gave Flagg a shoutout.

“When you have Cooper Flagg, it makes clutch games a little bit easier,” Kidd told reporters pregame. “Just understanding we practice these moments in practice… In some of these close games, we've been able to have success, but some of them we've lost. Both scenarios we can learn from.”

Flagg has been impressive in clutch moments so far this season. He is averaging almost three points per outing in clutch minutes while shooting around 48 percent from the field. Finding success when the game is on the line is difficult for most players, especially 19-year-old rookies. For Flagg, though, the big moments have not been a problem.

The Mavs will miss Flagg's presence on Saturday. They will look to get the job done against the Jazz without him. Dallas defeated Utah by a final score of 144-122 on Thursday night. Earning a second consecutive victory against them would provide a nice momentum boost for a Mavs squad that has endured an up and down 2025-26 campaign.

Tip-off for the Jazz and Mavericks clash is scheduled for 5 PM EST on Saturday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.