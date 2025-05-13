The Dallas Mavericks always find themselves at the center of major news stories in the 2024-25 NBA season — even when they're no longer in contention for the 2025 NBA championship. On Monday night, the Mavericks stole the limelight again when lady luck smiled on them, as they won the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft despite the fact that they were only given a 1.8 percent chance to win the lottery.

Although the NBA draft will not come until June 25, many believe that it's a foregone conclusion that the Mavericks will take Duke Blue Devils star product Cooper Flagg as the top overall selection.

When asked by former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins about his thoughts on possibly being the two-way player that the Mavs yearn for, Flagg simply said that he's ready to play that role and show that he can deliver on both sides of the floor.

“Yeah, I mean, like I said, this entire experience for me has been amazing, Flagg said (via NBA on ESPN). “So going forward, I’m just going to look forward to that. Like you said, being a two-way player—that’s something that I’ve done since I was a little kid. So, I’m just going to try and keep doing that to the best of my ability.”

Meanwhile, former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, already seemingly certain, just like most people, that Flagg is going to be a Maverick, asked the youngster about whether “he saw it coming” that he'd be joining a “built team.”

“I didn't try to think about it too much,” Flagg calmly responded. “I feel like it's kind of out of my control. I'm just kind of going through the process like everybody else, and just trying to enjoy every single moment because we only get to do this once.”

Whether it's the Mavericks or (shockingly) another team that lands Cooper Flagg, that club will have someone who can play at a high level offensively and defensively based on what he showed during his only season in Durham. In the 2024-25 college basketball season, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks through 37 games.