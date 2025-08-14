The Indiana Fever have dealt with more than their fair share of injuries during the 2025 WNBA season. Indiana has been without Caitlin Clark for the majority of the regular season due to multiple injuries. The Fever also lost both backup point guards, Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson, last weekend against the Mercury. Now they are finally adding some reinforcements.

Indiana signed guard Kyra Lambert to a seven-day contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Lambert has played her entire professional career in Europe. Most recently, won the Greek A1 League with Olympiacos. Lambert logged 15.4 points and 6.3 assists per game during that championship season. She also boasted a 42.1% shooting percentage behind the three-point line.

Lambert also earned Eurocup's Guard of the Year award.

Before playing in Greece, Lambert also spent time playing in several other European countries. She's spent time in France (Toulouse), Latvia (TTT Riga), Slovakia (Slavia Banska Bystrica), and Turkey (Karsiyaka). She also spent time in New Zealand with Whai.

Lambert did play college basketball in the U.S., with her four-year collegiate career split between Duke and Texas.

She will wear No. 15 with the Fever.

The Fever also signed guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract on Tuesday. She made her debut against the Wings on Tuesday. Sims never got into a rhythm with her teammates, only managing two assists in 13 minutes on the court.

The WNBA playoffs begin in just one month on September 14th. Indiana is hopeful that the addition of Lambert and Sims will go a long way towards making the postseason.

Indiana currently ranks sixth in the WNBA standings with an 18-15 record. The Fever need to be careful, as the Valkyries (17 wins), Storm (16 wins), and Sparks (15 wins) are hot on their tails.

As a result, every game down the stretch will count for the Fever. Indiana may want to give Lambert and Sims some time to adapt to their new team. But they only signed seven-day contracts. They will likely be called up as major contributors very soon.

Next up for the Fever is a home game against the Mystics on Friday night.

It will be interesting to see how much the Fever use both Lambert and Sims in that game.