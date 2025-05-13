The Duke basketball team was one of the best in college hoops this past season thanks to star freshman Cooper Flagg. Flagg was the best player in the country, and he is one of the best NBA Draft prospects that the league has ever seen. He is going to be the first overall pick in the draft, and on Monday night, we learned that the Dallas Mavericks will have that pick.

Cooper Flagg made his way to Chicago on Monday night for the NBA Draft Lottery, and the Mavericks had a slim 1.8% chance of getting the pick. They somehow ended up winning the lottery, and now, Flagg will likely join former Blue Devil Dereck Lively II on the Mavericks.

The Duke basketball team shared a video of Dereck Lively and Cooper Flagg after the Mavericks won the draft lottery. Early in the Duke season, the Blue Devils went on the road to take on SMU in Dallas. Flagg had a big game as he finished with 24 points, and he led Duke to a big 89-62 win.

After the game was over, Lively did a quick interview with Flagg about the game and noted that Flagg and the Blue Devils came to his city. Duke shared that video on Monday with the caption:

“‘My city; more like ‘our city' 🐴😈,” the post says.

With the Mavericks winning the draft lottery, it is safe to assume that Dallas will be Cooper Flagg's city as well. He is going to be the #1 pick, so unless the Mavericks decide to trade the first overall pick, Flagg will be heading to Dallas.

The Mavericks traded away superstar Luka Doncic earlier this season, and the fan base couldn't believe it. Now, the team is expected to receive another generational talent. Cooper Flagg is one of the most intriguing college basketball players that the sport has ever seen, and he is expected to be a star at the next level as well. Mavericks fans weren't happy about losing Doncic, but getting the #1 pick has them feeling a lot better.