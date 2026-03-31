Evan Turner garnered attention for his stance on the Philadelphia 76ers during his March 30 appearance on NBC.

Turner played in the NBA for 10 years from 2010 to 2020. The 76ers selected him with the second overall pick in the 2010 draft, representing the franchise for four seasons.

Turner played in 279 total games with Philadelphia, producing 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Even though he was unsuccessful in achieving the expectations he has as the second pick, he was still able to have a decent career where he played well as a role player.

Turner now serves as an analyst for NBC, providing his insights on current events going in the NBA this season. When it came to his take for the 76ers' matchup against the Miami Heat, the former player started his response with a humorous diss towards Philadelphia.

“I can't stand Philadelphia,” Turner said.

"I can't stand Philadelphia" – Evan Turner on NBC pregame pic.twitter.com/T5mJlC4USI — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) March 30, 2026

What lies ahead for 76ers this season

Luckily for Evan Turner, the 76ers lost 119-109 on the road to the Heat on Monday night.

Philadelphia initially had the upper hand as the team led 61-58 at halftime. However, they lost control as Miami took them down by a 61-48 score in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Six players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the loss. Joel Embiid led the team with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and one block. Tyrese Maxey came next with 23 points and nine assists, Paul George had 19 points and four rebounds, VJ Edgecombe put up 13 points and five assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes scored 11 points each.

Philadelphia fell to a 41-34 record on the season, holding the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat while trailing the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors.

Following Monday's loss to the Heat, the 76ers will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They remain on the road as they take on the Washington Wizards as tip-off will take place on April 1 at 7 p.m. ET.