Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley has been mentioned in NBA head coaching rumors during the offseason. For now, it does seem as if he will spend the 2025-26 season with Dallas as an assistant coach once again, however. With that being said, the former NBA player is making a coaching move this offseason. On Friday, the Mavericks announced that Dudley will coach in Basketball Without Borders Asia (2025) in Singapore.

This represents the 15th edition of Basketball Without Borders Asia. The event will be held at the Singapore Basketball Centre from June 19-June 22. In addition to Dudley, the campers at the event will also be coached by Tyrese Maxey, Derrick White, Duop Reath, Ticha Penicheiro, Vinay Bhavnani, Ronald Nored and Khalid Robinson.

The NBA and FIBA made the initial announcement. The campers at the event will include 30 boys and 30 girls, according to the press release.

Mavericks' Jared Dudley continues to earn valuable coaching experience

Article Continues Below
More Dallas Mavericks News
Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Tracy McGrady attends the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
The player Tracy McGrady believes had better handles than Kyrie IrvingZachary Draves ·
Rolando Blackman of the Dallas Mavericks poses with Mark Tatum NBA Deputy Commissioner after winning the the first pick during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.
Mavericks’ 10 best lottery picks in history, rankedSpencer See ·
2025 image of Baron Davis on left. 2025 Duke Cooper Flagg on right.
Exclusive: Baron Davis’ Cooper Flagg comparison comes with Mavericks ‘pressure’ predictionDJ Siddiqi ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mavericks rumors: What Marc Stein is hearing about Kyrie Irving’s futureJake Faigus ·
Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) and center Daniel Gafford (21) come off the court during the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers during game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at the American Airlines Center.
Mavericks rumors: Dallas’ trade ‘preference’ for P.J. Washington, Daniel GaffordJulian Ojeda ·
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Cooper Flagg talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Cooper Flagg draws comparison to 2 legendary NBA Champions from Bill SimmonsZachary Draves ·

Dudley has plenty of coaching experience. In addition to working as an assistant, he has coached the Mavericks' NBA Summer League teams in recent offseasons. Players have praised Dudley over the years. He has seemingly earned no shortage of respect around the league.

As mentioned, Dudley has been rumored to have drawn the interest of teams in need of a new head coach. The 39-year-old will probably receive a head coaching job at some point in the future. He has continued to gain valuable experience over the years. Learning from an experienced head coach such as Jason Kidd with the Mavericks should only help matters.

For now, Jared Dudley is focused on preparing for Basketball Without Borders Asia. The Mavs have yet to announce their NBA Summer League roster, but Dudley will surely be a candidate to coach the team once again as well in Las Vegas.