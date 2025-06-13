Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley has been mentioned in NBA head coaching rumors during the offseason. For now, it does seem as if he will spend the 2025-26 season with Dallas as an assistant coach once again, however. With that being said, the former NBA player is making a coaching move this offseason. On Friday, the Mavericks announced that Dudley will coach in Basketball Without Borders Asia (2025) in Singapore.

This represents the 15th edition of Basketball Without Borders Asia. The event will be held at the Singapore Basketball Centre from June 19-June 22. In addition to Dudley, the campers at the event will also be coached by Tyrese Maxey, Derrick White, Duop Reath, Ticha Penicheiro, Vinay Bhavnani, Ronald Nored and Khalid Robinson.

The NBA and FIBA made the initial announcement. The campers at the event will include 30 boys and 30 girls, according to the press release.

Mavericks' Jared Dudley continues to earn valuable coaching experience

Dudley has plenty of coaching experience. In addition to working as an assistant, he has coached the Mavericks' NBA Summer League teams in recent offseasons. Players have praised Dudley over the years. He has seemingly earned no shortage of respect around the league.

As mentioned, Dudley has been rumored to have drawn the interest of teams in need of a new head coach. The 39-year-old will probably receive a head coaching job at some point in the future. He has continued to gain valuable experience over the years. Learning from an experienced head coach such as Jason Kidd with the Mavericks should only help matters.

For now, Jared Dudley is focused on preparing for Basketball Without Borders Asia. The Mavs have yet to announce their NBA Summer League roster, but Dudley will surely be a candidate to coach the team once again as well in Las Vegas.