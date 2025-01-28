The Dallas Mavericks received two important injury updates ahead of Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. According to the NBA injury report, Dante Exum, who has yet to play during the 2024-25 season after undergoing preseason right wrist surgery, has been upgraded to doubtful for the game. Meanwhile, Marshall has been dealing with a lingering illness but he has been upgraded to questionable.

Luka Doncic (left calf strain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Maxi Kleber (right foot fracture) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) have all been ruled out for Wednesday's contest.

As mentioned, Exum has not played yet this season. The Mavs guard could seemingly return soon, though. He was given a three-month injury timeline before the season began in October. Exum may return a bit after that specific timeline, but he seems to be trending in a promising direction.

Dallas could use the extra guard depth. Spencer Dinwiddie has done a respectable job as a backup guard, but Exum would give the Mavs another reliable option behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

It is worth noting that Exum is still only listed as doubtful. There are no guarantees that he will make his return on Wednesday against the Pelicans. The Mavs will see how he feels ahead of the game before making a final decision.

The injury status upgrade is a big update, though. Barring a setback, Exum may be able to return sooner rather than later.

Marshall has been ruled out in recent action due to his aforementioned illness. Jason Kidd told reporters that the Mavs forward was feeling better before Monday's 130-108 victory against the Washington Wizards, and now his questionable status suggests that a return on Wednesday is quite realistic.

The Mavericks will provide further updates before the game. The team still has a number of players dealing with injuries, but Exum and Marshall's returns will prove to be of the utmost importance.