DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks' injury concerns have been impossible to ignore in 2024-25. Naji Marshall, however, continues to deal with an illness. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd provided a Marshall update before Monday's game against the Washington Wizards.

“He's doing good, he feels better,” Kidd said of Marshall.

Mavericks' Naji Marshall “feels better,” but return date still uncertain

Marshall does not have a timeline for a return. The Mavs are obviously hopeful he can return sooner rather than later, but no date has officially been set as of this story's writing.

The 27-year-old, who is in his first season with the Mavericks, has averaged 11 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He is also shooting 50.3 percent from the field.

Marshall has appeared in 34 total games, starting 14 contests. He has made a big impact while on the floor, but Marshall has been limited in recent action.

The Mavericks are hoping to defeat the Wizards on Monday despite being short-handed once again. In addition to Naji Marshall, Luka Doncic and Dereck Lively II are among the Mavericks who are not playing against the Wizards. Although Washington has struggled in 2024-25, Dallas needs to play with a lot of energy in order to avoid an upset at home.

The Mavs signed center Kylor Kelley on Sunday. Kelly will not solve all of the Mavs' problems, but any extra depth is going to benefit the team at the moment. Perhaps Kelley can make an impact if given an opportunity.

As for Marshall, as mentioned, his return has yet to be announced. Kidd's update is encouraging, though. The Mavericks will begin a five-game road trip on Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans, and having Marshall available for the road trip would obviously be crucial.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Naji Marshall's status as they are made available.