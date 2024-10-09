DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks announced that guard Dante Exum underwent successful wrist surgery on Tuesday. Shams Charania of ESPN later reported that Exum is expected to miss three weeks as he recovers from surgery.

Exum suffered the wrist injury during training camp. It was initially considered a serious injury but Exum's return timeline was not revealed until Wednesday. The fact that the surgery was successful is promising, and Dallas is hopeful to have Exum return during the middle of the season. Still, his absence is far from ideal as the Mavs prepare to begin the 2024-25 season.

Injuries have unfortunately been problematic for Exum. He dealt with injury trouble last season and battled a finger injury during the Olympics. Exum's secret to success is resiliency, though, something he explained to ClutchPoints during the 2023-24 campaign.

“I just love the game of basketball. I want to play it at the highest level,” Exum told ClutchPoints in March of 2024. “That's the main thing. I always set challenges for myself with whatever I'm doing, I think that's been the main reason why… no matter what it was, whether it was when I was going over to Europe I set that challenge for myself and then coming back obviously.”

Exum understands that injuries have been a concern for him. However, he is confident in his ability when healthy.

“I was playing really well… Getting back into the lineup and fighting, it was hard,” Exum said of his 2023-24 season while speaking at Mavericks Media Day on September 30. “But I think for the minutes that I was given and the opportunities I was given, I was doing… everything I could. The stats weren't the same (after returning from injury). If you look at it as a basketball mind… I felt like I was contributing just as much.”

What Dante Exum injury means for Mavericks' 2024-25 season

Exum, 29, averaged 7.8 points per game on 53.3 percent field goal and 49.1 percent three-point shooting during the 2023-24 campaign. He did not play in the NBA in 2021-22 and 2022-23, so it was a quality return for the guard. However, Exum was limited to 55 games played due to injuries.

Exum was expected to play a role for the Mavs during the upcoming season as a backup guard. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will receive most of the minutes in the backcourt, but having a player such as Exum to help matters off the bench would have benefited the Mavs.

Dallas, though, made an effort to increase roster depth during the offseason. Spencer Dinwiddie, who the Mavs added during the offseason, may see a role increase with Exum out for three months. Jaden Hardy is another player who could receive more minutes this year.

With all of that being said, Exum will be missed. Dallas is hoping he can return as soon as possible, but the Mavs will also proceed with caution. Having Exum healthy for a potential postseason run will be of the utmost importance.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Dante Exum's injury status as they are made available.