The Ole Miss Rebels have secured a massive internal victory by convincing star running back Kewan Lacy to remain in Oxford for the 2026 season. Despite the uncertainty following Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU and running backs coach Kevin Smith following him, the Rebels managed to keep their offensive centerpiece.

Lacy, an All-SEC performer who ranks third nationally with over 1,400 rushing yards, officially signed to return, providing a sense of calm during a period of heavy outside pressure.

His commitment is a major boost for new head coach Pete Golding, especially after Lacy’s dominant performance in the Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia.

By retaining such a high-level producer, the program signals that its competitive window remains wide open as it prepares for the upcoming national semifinal against Miami.

However, the roster continues to evolve as other contributors seek new opportunities within the conference. Matt Zenitz reported on X that the Rebels are losing a former starter to a divisional opponent, as Missouri has signed Ole Miss QB transfer Austin Simmons.

A former four-star recruit, Simmons was the player who opened the 2025 season as the starting quarterback for the Rebels before the depth chart shifted. His move to Missouri creates a new dynamic in the SEC and follows the news that fellow quarterback Trinidad Chambliss intends to stay in Oxford for 2026, pending his final year of eligibility approval.

To bolster the defensive side of the ball, the coaching staff has turned to the transfer portal to find experienced SEC talent. The program successfully landed Jehiem Oatis, a massive 325-pound defensive tackle who previously played under Pete Golding at Alabama.

Highlighting the reunion, Pete Thamel said that Former Colorado/Alabama DT Jehiem Oatis has committed to Ole Miss. Oatis spent the 2025 season at Colorado but decided to return to his home state and a familiar system where he previously thrived.

As the Rebels prepare for their historic showdown in the Fiesta Bowl, the focus remains on finishing the year with a championship while the foundations for 2026 continue to strengthen.