The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly expected to land former Los Angeles Clippers center Kai Jones, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“2021 first-round pick Kai Jones intends to sign a two-way contract with the Dallas Mavericks upon clearing waivers, league sources tell me,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Clippers waived Jones on Saturday. The deal makes sense for Dallas, as center Moses Brown's 10-day contract is set to end after Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. With Brown not expected to return, Jones will likely be his replacement.

Centers Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford are all expected to be re-evaluated on Thursday. Jones will provide depth amid their continued absences. It remains to be seen when the three big men will return from injuries.

Brown played well during his 10-day contract. He even recorded a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double in the Mavs' 103-96 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. Jones could be able to provide a big impact as well, though.

Mavericks expected to sign Kai Jones to two-way contract

The former first-round pick made his NBA debut in 2021 with the Hornets. After two years in Charlotte and a year away from the NBA, Jones joined the Clippers for the 2024-25 campaign. Through 28 games played, the 24-year-old center averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per outing.

Dallas needs depth at the center position. With the team being limited to signing players to 10-day contracts at the moment due to the financial element, Jones projects to be a quality addition for the Mavs' roster.

Of course, the Mavericks are hopeful that Davis, Gafford, and Lively will return sooner rather than later. They currently have no set injury return timelines, however. As mentioned, all three big men will be re-evaluated on Thursday, which will surely add more clarity to their injury situations.