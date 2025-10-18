After waiving three players on Friday — including Dennis Smith Jr. — the Dallas Mavericks announced they signed three players on Saturday. Dallas signed center Jamarion Sharp, forward Matt Cross and guard Zhaire Smith as the regular season draws near.

Sharp appeared in 29 games with the Mavs' G League team, the Texas Legends, during the 2024-25 campaign. He has also spent the past two summers with the Mavericks' Summer League squad. At 7'5″, Sharp features intriguing potential. However, he still has room to improve.

Cross most recently played for SMU — where he finished his college basketball career. He was not selected in the 2025 NBA Draft but later landed a spot on Dallas' Summer League team. The 6'7″ forward is looking to make an impact in the G League this season.

Smith, 6'4″, played in 14 games with the Legends last season. The 26-year-old was selected by the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. His draft rights were ultimately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, however. Smith made his NBA debut during the 2018-19 campaign with Philadelphia.

Overall, he has appeared in 13 total NBA contests in his career. He is hoping to play well in the G League and earn a spot on an NBA roster once again soon.

These three signings provide Dallas with extra depth. Although the players aren't expected to consistently impact the NBA team in 2025-26, anything could end up happening. At the very least, Sharp, Cross and Smith will have an opportunity to continue their professional basketball careers at the G League level.