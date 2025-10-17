The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready to start the regular season in about a week, which means they have to make some roster moves. One of their moves was waiving one of their former draft picks, according to Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints.

“The Mavericks announced they waived the following players today: Dalano Banton, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Dennis Smith Jr.,” Mistretta wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith was selected with the ninth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. Since then, he's played for the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks signed him to a one-year deal this offseason, and it seemed like Smith was excited to be back where it all started for him.

“It’s crazy (to come back),” Smith said via Eddie Sefko of NBA.com. “In the midst of me about to get traded the first time, Devin Harris had mentioned that to me. He was like, he was here in Dallas and was traded away and came back and had success. So he mentioned that way back then.” With the Mavericks looking to find depth at guard with Kyrie Irving set to miss time to start the season, Smith had a good chance of making the roster. He was injured on the first day of preseason practice, but was still able to show what he can do throughout the past few weeks. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Smith to make the roster, and it will be interesting to see if another team takes a chance on him. If not, he could go back to the European League, which is where he played last season for Real Madrid.