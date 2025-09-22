Following a tumultuous 2024-25 season in which the Dallas Mavericks were heavily criticized, to put it mildly, over the shocking Luka Doncic trade, the team is ready to compete off the heels of drafting Cooper Flagg with the No. 1 overall pick. With NBA training camps set to open at the end of the month, the Mavericks are in the process of finalizing their camp roster with the recent signing of Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, as per longtime NBA insider Marc Stein.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s addition to the Mavericks’ roster is a training camp deal, meaning he will have to prove himself in camp to make the final regular season roster. His addition gives the Mavericks 21 players heading into training camp. The Mavs recently signed Dennis Smith Jr., another veteran NBA hopeful who appears to have little chance to make the final roster.

Brandon Williams, who emerged last season as a key player amid the Mavericks numerous injuries, is the lone regular on the roster who does not have a guaranteed contract. So it’s possible, although improbable, that Robinson-Earl and Smith could be competing against him for the 15th roster spot.

The No. 32 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Robinson-Earl has yet to gain real traction on his NBA career. He had a solid rookie season with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021-22, but an injury set him back during most of his Thunder tenure. He was then traded to the Houston Rockets who cut him without him ever suiting up for them.

Robinson-Earl has spent the past two seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, and he had a rather solid season last year. He appeared in a career-high 66 games, including six starts, at a little over 18 minutes per game. He averaged 6.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 45.5 percent shooting from the field, 34.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 83.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.