The Dallas Mavericks are set to begin the season on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs in what projects to be a competitive clash. While the Spurs have their center situation ready to go with Victor Wembanyama leading the way, the Mavs have uncertainty at the position. Dereck Lively II is expected to start, Anthony Davis could play the position in smaller lineups, and Dwight Powell is an option off the bench. However, is Daniel Gafford playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

Gafford is dealing with a left ankle sprain. He was supposed to challenge Lively for the starting center role, but the injury held him out of the preseason. Now, Gafford's status is in question for Wednesday's season opener.

Head coach Jason Kidd refused to rule Gafford out last week. He felt that Gafford had a chance to play — although nothing was guaranteed. So, what is Gafford's injury status for the game?

Daniel Gafford's injury status for Mavericks' season opener vs. Spurs

Article Continues Below

Gafford is currently listed as doubtful due to the aforementioned ankle injury, per the NBA injury report. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management) are both out for the season opener.

It is worth mentioning that Kidd told reporters after practice on Tuesday that Gafford was expected to be listed as questionable. When the injury report was officially released later on Tuesday night, however, the center was listed as doubtful. Either way, the fact that Gafford wasn't immediately ruled out is encouraging.

He will likely not play barring a change for the better closer to tip-off, but it seems as if Gafford could return sooner rather than later. The Mavs would love to have their reliable center duo of Gafford and Lively available early in the season.

As for the question of if Daniel Gafford is playing tonight vs. the Spurs, the answer is probably not.