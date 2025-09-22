Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II has continued to improve his all-around game. He's a strong defender and rumors suggest Lively could begin taking three-point attempts in games this season. However, Lively is known for his impressive dunking ability.

Although most people would love to be dunking by the time they are in seventh grade, Lively considered it a late start for himself since he was already 6'7″. In a recent video the Mavericks shared on social media, Lively told the story of the first time he dunked a basketball.

“This is what everyone's gonna laugh at,” Lively said. “I was 6'7″ and I couldn't dunk. Could barely jump over a piece of paper. I was going into the seventh grade and I dunked the ball. Once you dunk the ball the first time, you never stop.”

As he said, Lively has not stopped dunking since he first accomplished the feat in seventh grade. Whether he's creating opportunities for himself or throwing down lobs, the Mavs center is no stranger to dunking the basketball.

The Mavericks have high hopes for Dereck Lively II. At only 21 years old, Lively has displayed signs of potential through his first two years in the league. He has been limited by injuries, however. Lively could emerge as a star if he can stay healthy.

Dallas features intriguing overall potential as a team. Anthony Davis will lead the way as Kyrie Irving continues to recover from ACL surgery. Cooper Flagg — the 2025 No. 1 overall pick — should make an immediate impact. Meanwhile, Lively's continued improvement will only help matters.

Mavs fans are ready to watch their team attempt to bounce back following a challenging 2024-25 season.