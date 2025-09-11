Even eight months after the deal happened, the NBA world is still reacting to the Luka Doncic trade. The Dallas Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison traded the young superstar to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. The deal caught almost everyone off guard, including Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. However, there was tension in the organization before it happened.

Cuban's role with the team has changed since he sold a significant ownership stake. However, he thought that he still had a role to play when it came to approving trades and doing business. Unfortunately for him and the team's fanbase, he was mostly left out of the conversation. Now, Dallas enters next season led by Davis and Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft.

Cuban opened up about the events that led to the trade on the All-In podcast.

According to the owner, he made mistakes that turned Harrison against him. The result was a scorned general manager who made one of the biggest trades in league history. Cuban and Doncic remain friends off the court, but neither can go back and stop the trade from happening in January.

“I f***ed up,” Cuban said. “Rather than trying to interject myself all the time… That was a mistake… There were some things that happened internally where the person who traded Luka [Doncic] didn’t want me there.”

The drama that sent Doncic to the Lakers still lingers in Dallas to some extent. However, Cuban and Harrison need to find a way to coexist to make the most of next season. The Mavericks are a popular dark horse pick to make some moves in the Western Conference once Kyrie Irving comes back from a torn ACL.

Cuban is still a partial owner in Dallas, but things have changed. Now, he and the team want to find a way to maximize Davis and the rest of the roster to chase a championship once again.