Hall of Fame forward Dirk Nowitzki is now embracing the Dallas Mavericks' post-Luka Doncic era ahead of 2025-26. After Nowitzki reportedly distanced himself from the Mavericks in recent years, he's seemingly come around, or at least, sees potential in its revamped roster led by the shocking trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis last season.

Baring injuries and Kyrie Irving's return from a torn ACL injury, the Mavericks could reach the upper echelon of the Western Conference, according to Nowitzki, per DLLS Mavs' X, formerly Twitter.

“If they're healthy, they're one of the deepest teams,” Nowitzki said. “If you look at just the frontcourt and how it's loaded with talent, the backcourt, I think they have two to three players on every position, especially when Kyrie comes back. I saw him on social media the other day. He's already getting some shots up. So, once he comes back and he's the old Kyrie, this is a heck of a team that's super loaded.

“The west is tough. Two through eight, to me, is kind of wide open. They have a great shot if they stay healthy, to me, for homecourt advantage,” Nowitzki concluded.

With the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, the Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg, teamming up with Davis, Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, in the frontcourt, and Irving, who is expected to rejoin the squad mid-season. Dallas also signed D'Angelo Russell as a suitable replacement for Kyrie at starting point guard.

While some have labeled Flagg as the NBA's newest generational talent, the Mavs have plenty to look forward to. They've surrounded the phenom with well-established and elite players such as Davis, Irving, and Klay Thompson.

Cooper Flagg's debut could see him in a shocking role for Mavericks

With a loaded frontcourt, the Mavericks do have options with Cooper Flagg in the fold, but will they utilize them? Without Kyrie Irving to start the season, as Mavericks Hall of Fame forward Dirk Nowitzki pointed out, some have suggested starting Flagg at point guard, others are calling for him to come off the bench, especially with a healthy Dereck Lively, Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and PJ Washington.

Starting Flagg over veterans such as D'Angelo Russell or Thompson in the backcourt seem like a legit possibility for ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

“Are we sure they’re not going to start, let’s say, Dereck Lively soon as he’s healthy?” Bontemps said. “Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, Klay Thompson, and Cooper Flagg at Point Guard? Are we sure they’re not doing that? Are we sure they’re starting D'Angelo Russell over Klay Thompson?”

With a loaded frontcourt, it's a good problem to have if you're the 2025-26 Mavericks.