The NBA hit another milestone on Thursday as it played its first-ever game in Germany, with the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies facing off.

Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki, who is revered like a national hero in Germany, was on hand at Uber Arena in Berlin to cover the game for NBA on Prime, along with former teammate Steve Nash.

Before tip-off, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem asked Nowitzki if he felt “salty” that he never got to play in his home country when he was with the Mavericks. Nowitzki, ever with the dry sense of humor, had the perfect response.

“It's a little sad that we were a little bit too soon. But you know, back in the days, I had a preseason game (in Germany), which I think was in 2012 after we beat the Miami Heat in the championship,” said the former MVP.

It elicited laughs from Nash, Haslem, and other members of the studio crew, including former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Blake Griffin and main host Taylor Rooks.

Udonis Haslem asked Dirk Nowitzki if he was mad he never got to play an NBA game in Germany… Dirk: “Back in the days I had a preseason game which I think was in 2012 after we beat the Miami Heat in the championship.” 😭 (via @NBAonPrime)

pic.twitter.com/Pgv0QjH3to — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) January 15, 2026

The Mavericks beat the Heat, 4-2, in the NBA Finals in 2011, with Nowitzki being named Finals MVP.

It was a heated series, with Nowitzki infamously being mocked by then-Miami stars Wade and LeBron James, claiming that the Dallas forward pretended to be sick in Game 4.

Nowitzki and Haslem had their tough battles, as they were normally matched up against each other. Haslem won three titles in his long career, including his first one at the expense of Nowitzki and the Mavericks in 2006.

But as for dropping hilarious remarks, Nowitzki definitely takes the crown.