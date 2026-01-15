Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant found himself in the middle of yet another controversy after having a heated argument with teammate Vince Williams Jr.

The Grizzlies were practicing ahead of their game against the Orlando Magic in Berlin when Morant and Williams butt heads.

An NBA fan page, which has gotten popular for lip-reading, posted the incident and speculated on what Morant and Williams said. Some tried to break them up, but they continued to jaw at each other, and the situation grew more intense.

What Ja Morant Really Said To Vince Williams In Practice👀: Ja: “I don’t f*ck with y’all, I’m with whatever” Vince: “Let’s go to the back” Ja: “Why? I’m right here” Vince: “Let’s go to the back” Ja: “You’ve been here for 5 minutes! You’re not like that” pic.twitter.com/aBwxGHGb3C — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) January 15, 2026

It is not a good look for Morant, who has struggled to shake off the issues surrounding his purportedly arrogant attitude. He is also being linked to trade rumors, as the Grizzlies have reportedly grown tired of him despite his clear talent.

The 26-year-old Morant has been limited to only 18 games this season due to various injuries. He is averaging 19.0 points—his lowest since his rookie year—3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, and 1.0 steals.

The 25-year-old Williams has gotten some of the minutes of Morant, along with Cam Spencer, GG Jackson, and Javon Small. He is averaging 7.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in 21.9 minutes off the bench.

Earlier in the season, Morant was suspended by the Grizzlies for one game after calling out the coaching staff.

With his injury history and the production of Jaylen Wells, Cedrick Coward, and Spencer, Morant has become even more expendable. But with his off-court issues, other teams might not want to trade for him, leaving him in a sort of purgatory with the Grizzlies.