On Monday night, Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks were set to do battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. This was as good of a litmus test for Flagg as it can come; Antetokounmpo, after all, has been one of the greatest players in the league over the past decade or so, and there's few better players for Flagg to try and measure himself up against than the Bucks star.

The Mavericks, of course, are struggling at the moment, and Flagg is encountering some growing pains. But Bucks head coach Doc Rivers has observed a few qualities from the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft that he's only seen in players who have flourished in the past.

“What I love about him, absolutely love, is his interest. I don't know what [exact] word to call it, but he's a competitor,” Rivers said, via ClutchPoints Mavericks beat reporter Joey Mistretta. “In the history of our game, guys with that much athleticism, and that much competitiveness and willing to learn, never failed. You know he's just gonna keep getting better because he wants to be.”

I asked Doc Rivers about Cooper Flagg’s game. Safe to say he’s a fan of the Mavericks rookie. pic.twitter.com/uYhGxROHEk — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) November 11, 2025

Flagg, indeed, brings a swagger with him every time he takes on the court. He might be miscast as a point guard at the moment, hence the Mavericks' decision to start a more traditional ballhandler in recent games, but he is being thrown into the fire and is getting better with each passing game.

Can Flagg take that next step in his development and will the Mavericks to a victory over the Bucks on Monday night?

Mavericks look to right the ship amid rough start to 2025-26 season

The Mavericks simply could not catch a break as an organization. They've been ravaged by injuries to begin the year; their frontcourt depth, which was supposed to be the team's biggest strength, has been non-existent, what with Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II recovering from injuries.

The Mavs keep losing in the aftermath of the Luka Doncic trade. Flagg's presence is the only redeeming factor for the Mavs, although it looks like some patience will be required before he develops into a full-fledged superstar.