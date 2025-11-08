The Dallas Mavericks have endured a horrendous beginning to the 2025-26 NBA season. In fact, Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki even admitted the team has had a “disastrous start” to the new campaign. Dallas' performance has led some people around the NBA to wonder if the Mavs will enter a rebuild sooner rather than later — and whether or not that rebuild would lead to an Anthony Davis trade.

Of course, moving AD just a season after acquiring him for Luka Doncic seems preposterous. Trading him would mean the Mavs only received one season of Anthony Davis, in addition to the acquisitions of Max Christie and a 2029 first round pick, for Doncic.

People with knowledge of the situation have told ClutchPoints that the Mavericks would prefer to build around Davis, Kyrie Irving and Cooper Flagg. As of this story's writing, the chances of Davis actually being traded are extremely slim. With Dallas currently sitting in last place in the Western Conference, though, the Mavs may face an especially difficult question down the road if their struggles continue.

Building around Davis and Irving makes sense if Dallas plays well. However, attempting to create a contender around players who are 33 and 32 years old while the team is near or at the bottom of the standings is a gargantuan task. Davis and Irving's injury concerns only make the situation even more uncertain.

Could the team turn things around and climb back into contention? Anything is possible, but the Mavericks have looked like a train-wreck through their first nine contests of the year. They have the worst offensive rating in the NBA, can't shoot three-pointers and the defense has been less than ideal.

If they are unable to start winning, should Davis become a trade candidate this season?

Should Mavericks consider complete rebuild?

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has placed himself in a challenging situation. Turning to a rebuild almost guarantees the team will move in a different direction at GM. Trading Doncic and changing a championship contending roster is one thing, but Harrison's job could be saved if Dallas performs well and his vision comes to fruition. Rebuilding would be admitting defeat in a sense, and one has to imagine Dallas would have to move on from Harrison in that scenario.

As a result, it remains unlikely that the Mavs will enter a complete rebuild this year — as long as Harrison is leading the ship. He can't afford to trade Anthony Davis a year after trading Luka Doncic. Barring a shocking decision, AD likely won't be traded this season unless the Mavs fire Harrison before the trade deadline and whoever replaces him gives the green light on a rebuild.

As for the question of if they should rebuild, the answer is probably yes. Cooper Flagg features the ceiling of a generational talent and moving on from the veterans could give Dallas young talent for the future alongside Flagg. Additionally, the 2026 NBA Draft class features serious intrigue, with players such as Darryn Peterson leading the way.

Rebuild or not, the Mavericks probably will not move AD before the 2026 NBA trade deadline. With that being said, no one expected Doncic to be moved and we all know what happened in early February of 2025. When it comes to the current Dallas Mavericks, anything could end up coming to fruition.