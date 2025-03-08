DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies went head-to-head on Friday night at the American Airlines Center. Memphis earned a competitive 122-111 win. Nevertheless, Naji Marshall and Brandon Williams stepped up and led the way for Dallas amid the Mavericks' plethora of injuries.

Williams, a two-way player, made a significant impact to say the least. He recorded a career-high 31 points to go along with six assists and five rebounds. So with Williams being a two-way player, what does Jason Kidd envision for the guard's future in the NBA?

“He’s fighting to get a job,” Kidd told reporters after the game. “He’s got a great opportunity to get an NBA contract… That’s our job is to hopefully put him in a position to do that here or somewhere else.”

Brandon Williams comments on his next step with the Mavericks

Williams, 25, has bounced between the G League and the NBA this season. He has continued to develop as a player, and his future is promising in the league.

“Whatever coach needs,” Williams said of what kind of player he can be at the NBA level. “Right now, it's just coming into the game, being aggressive… Taking what the defense gives. I know I'm a good scorer, but just getting to the paint. My teammates, my coaches trusting me to make the right play, I think that's my next development right there.”

Marshall also played well, scoring 29 points and 17 rebounds in the defeat. The Mavs forward shared his thoughts on what Williams accomplished on Friday night.

“B-Will is tough, bro… Sometimes somebody just needs their opportunity and they gave it to him. He went out there and took advantage.”

The Mavericks are 32-32 overall and in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. The Phoenix Suns are only two games behind the Mavs as of this story's writing, though, and Dallas will host Phoenix on Sunday. It goes without saying, but the Suns-Mavs Sunday clash will be of the utmost importance as both teams try to earn a spot in the play-in tournament.