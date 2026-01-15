DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. On Tuesday, the Mavs announced that Anthony Davis will miss six weeks with a hand injury — ultimately avoiding surgery. Ahead of Wednesday night's contest in Dallas, Mavs head coach Jason Kidd reacted to the news.

“I think it’s good when you talk about six weeks, that’s a positive,” Kidd told reporters “If he had to have surgery, does that mean that’s longer? I don’t know, but I think it’s just good that he didn’t have to have surgery and the number was six weeks.”

There is still a chance that Davis will be traded. Regardless of whether or not he spends the rest of the season in Dallas with the Mavs, AD could potentially play again during the 2025-26 NBA season. If he isn't traded, the Mavs may avoid having him return this season unless they climb back into postseason contention, however.

Dallas currently sits in 12th place in the Western Conference standings with a 15-25 overall record. With AD expected to miss a significant amount of time, the chances of the Mavs realistically making a postseason push are slim. If anything, they are more likely to finish closer to the bottom of the standings — which could be a good thing for NBA Draft purposes.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Anthony Davis' injury status as they are made available. As for Wednesday's game between the Nuggets and Mavericks, tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST at the American Airlines Center.