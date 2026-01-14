Shams Charania of ESPN reported earlier in the day on Tuesday that Anthony Davis will likely require hand surgery. However, Davis refuted the report by calling out “lies.” Now, Charania is reporting that Davis won't need surgery after getting a second opinion on the ligament damage in his left hand.

“Update: Dallas' Anthony Davis will not require surgery on his injured hand after a second opinion with specialist Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles on Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in six weeks, league sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A trade could still come to fruition. Charania's original report mentioned the possibility of the Mavs still moving on from AD, and he doubled down on the possibility in this latest report.

“As reported earlier, the Mavericks have had renewed trade talks around Davis with multiple interested teams and those conversations are continuing as Dallas stands 15-25, 12th in the Western Conference, and prioritizing the big-picture outlook around Cooper Flagg.”

So, has Anthony Davis played his final game with Dallas? Will the Mavs look to keep him on the roster? Is a trade destined to happen?

At this point, it is difficult to tell what the future holds. Before AD's hand injury, a trade seemed likely to come to fruition. The chances of a trade have seemingly decreased now, but that doesn't mean it is out of the question.

Contending teams could have interest in Davis this season since he has not been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. There is still a chance that he could return down the stretch or in the postseason.

It will certainly be a situation worth closely monitoring. Tuesday was a whirlwind for Anthony Davis and Shams Charania, but now we seemingly have a much clearer understanding of Davis' injury situation.