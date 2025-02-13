DALLAS — It has been a challenging couple of weeks for the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs have received backlash from fans following the Luka Doncic trade. Additionally, the team is dealing with no shortage of injuries. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd surprisingly missed Monday night's postgame press conference following the team's 129-128 defeat against the Sacramento Kings. Kidd addressed the situation before Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

“I felt bad. Thank you for your grace, the NBA for their grace,” Kidd told reporters. “The situation, we lost a tough game, we lost another player (Daniel Gafford suffered an injury on Monday). So I just needed some time to regroup and refocus and figure out how to put these pieces back together, so thank you.”

The Mavs' roster has been absolutely decimated by injuries throughout the 2024-25 campaign. Kidd is doing everything he can to help the team win, but Dallas currently does not have a healthy center on the roster with more than 10 games of NBA experience.

“Never seen (so many injuries),” Kidd added later. “In the NBA, there's always something new, so this is something new.”

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has coached teams that have dealt with injury trouble in the past. So does Kerr have any advice for Kidd given the Mavs' current circumstances?

“I don't have any advice for Jason, nor does he need any… He's a great coach and he's been in this league forever,” Kerr said. “I think we all sort of accept the fact there are just times during a season where you're wiped out. Some seasons you get lucky and you don't have an extended period like this. Some years it goes the opposite way. That's how it went for us five years ago, we had the worst record in the league. Steph (Curry) missed most of the year. We had other injuries.

“It can be really tough, but it's part of it, we all get it. You just have to keep moving forward.”

The Mavericks will attempt to move forward as they hope to get healthy soon.