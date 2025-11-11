DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks suffered a competitive 116-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. Cooper Flagg played a pivotal role in keeping Dallas in the game, scoring 26 points while also recording nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. He was incredibly efficient as well, going 9-15 from the field.

Flagg isn't used to losing. It's something that rarely occurred for him in high school and college. After the game, the rookie discussed losing in the NBA amid the team's overall struggles to begin the season.

Cooper Flagg on the Mavs’ struggles and how he is dealing with losing games so far in his NBA career pic.twitter.com/41SfOSxUEZ — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That's the tough part,” Flagg told reporters. “Previously, you have bad games, you don't play up to your standards, it's a little easier to look past when you know your team is winning… But at the end of the day, we play so many games, there's nothing you can do about it if you don't play up to your standard. I don't know that I've done that a ton this year, for myself at least. All I can do is keep working, keep showing up, keep getting in the gym… Meeting with the coaches, watching film, just continue to be confident.

“I know who I am and what I'm capable of.”

Flagg, the Mavericks' No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has endured some ups and downs early in his career. The 18-year-old rookie entered Monday night's contest averaging 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per outing. Patience will be required as Flagg adjusts to the NBA, but he reminded everyone of his extremely high ceiling on Monday.

In the sports world, critics are quick to speak when players go through adversity. Flagg hasn't been perfect (nobody is) so he has received criticism at times. However, despite the loss on Monday, Flagg reminded the NBA world of his all-around talent. He also displayed fearlessness, scoring past Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the fourth quarter to give the Mavs a one-point lead. The lead did not hold, but Flagg's effort was respectable nonetheless.

Dallas will continue its homestand on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, with tip-off scheduled for 8:30 PM EST. Now 3-8 overall, the Mavs need to begin winning on a consistent basis soon.