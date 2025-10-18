As the Dallas Mavericks prepare to begin the 2025-26 NBA season, head coach Jason Kidd says the team has not ruled out center Daniel Gafford for opening night. Dallas will host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at American Airlines Center at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Kidd provided the update to The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend on Saturday, noting Gafford’s participation in practice while recovering from an ankle injury sustained during the first day of training camp on September 30.

“Went through practice today… Gaff did non-contact and Ky and Exum were out,” Kidd said in a video shared online.

When pressed about Gafford’s chances to suit up for the opener, Kidd left the door open.

“I wouldn’t rule him out,” he said.

Kidd provides updates. Gafford did some non-contact work. Kidd said he’s unsure about Gafford’s status for Wednesday, but “I wouldn’t rule him out.” pic.twitter.com/el728gykQk — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 18, 2025

Gafford, 27, remains a key part of the Mavericks’ frontcourt rotation entering the new campaign. The veteran big man averaged career highs of 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists per game last season while shooting 70.2 percent from the field across 57 appearances (31 starts). His rim protection, athleticism and efficiency provided Dallas with a reliable interior presence alongside Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington.

Jason Kidd keeps Daniel Gafford’s status for Mavericks’ season opener vs. Spurs uncertain

Article Continues Below

The Mavericks’ coaching staff views Gafford as central to the team’s defensive identity, particularly after the roster overhaul that followed last season’s Play-In Tournament exit. Dallas added star forward Anthony Davis in a February blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, pairing him with emerging rookie Cooper Flagg and veteran P.J. Washington to form one of the league’s longest and most versatile frontcourts.

Kidd also noted that Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum did not practice Saturday, with both sitting out for precautionary reasons. Irving continues to progress in his recovery from a torn ACL suffered last March, while Exum manages a minor lower-body issue.

Flagg, the top overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has impressed through the preseason, averaging 10.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 44.5 percent from three. His emergence has helped Dallas remain competitive during the absence of several key veterans.

The Mavericks will monitor Gafford’s condition closely as the opener nears. If he’s unable to play, Kidd could turn to Lively II or Washington for increased minutes in the frontcourt. Regardless of his status Wednesday, Dallas believes Gafford’s size and interior defense will be vital to sustaining success in a deep Western Conference.

The Mavericks closed out their preseason with a 121-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas, finishing with a 3-1 record. They will now turn their attention to the regular-season opener at home against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs — a matchup that will serve as an early test for Jason Kidd’s revamped roster and Dallas’ new-look frontcourt built around Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg.