Ahead of Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg's debut, Dereck Lively II gave us a glimpse into what the NBA's top prospect is like off the court. Flagg's a vital piece of bold Mavericks predictions some have for Dallas, heading into the regular season.

Lively II talked about how comfortable Flagg already is around the veterans and rest of the Mavericks team, per Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend.

“He's enjoying himself no matter where — on or off the court — he's still the youngest in the gym. He's always trying to crack a joke. He's always trying to poke fun at the old guys, which is hilarious. But I make sure he doesn't try to bring that towards me because I'm not that old,” Lively II said. “But he's been great. He seems like he's enjoying Dallas. His family is great. And we're just trying to make him feel as welcomed as possible.”

From the classic handshake-fakeout to calling his teammates “Unk,” Flagg keeps the team feeling relatively young for an older Mavericks squad.

“I let him call me “Unk” once or twice because I'm a dad but we ain't letting it slide anymore,” Dereck Lively II added. “Bringing that sort of immaturity makes everybody loose since we have so many old players on the team now, we got to make sure we keep it young.”

Dereck Lively II on the vibe that fellow Dukie Cooper Flagg brings. Lively says he’s drawing the line, though, on Flagg’s habit of calling him “Unc.” “I’m only 3 years older than him.” pic.twitter.com/yuqopYCZ8v — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 17, 2025

Flagg turned in perhaps his most impressive performance of the preseason, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-11 attempts, and three assists in a 121-94 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Mavericks' preseason finale.

Steve Kerr's strong take on Mavericks' Cooper Flagg

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered a strong Cooper Flagg take about the Mavericks rookie from an initial impression in Las Vegas. Kerr described feeling Flagg's presence on another level compared to the other rookies, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

“I just remember the force you felt,” Kerr told ESPN. “You immediately felt him. It was as a basketball player; it wasn’t just like he had a huge dunk. It was the passing, the cutting, the left-handed jump hook when the offense had nothing else; it was so consistent.”

The Mavericks will host the Spurs on Opening Night on Wednesday.