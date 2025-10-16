The Dallas Mavericks scored back-to-back wins in the preseason after beating the Los Angeles Lakers, 121-94, on Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The Mavericks stormed back from a double-digit deficit at halftime, 66-53, to improve to 3-1 in the preseason, while handing the Lakers their fourth defeat.

Dallas outscored Los Angeles in the fourth quarter, 37-8, to secure the win. At one stretch in the final frame, the Mavericks scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long range, while the Lakers only had two points in 10 attempts.

The Mavericks, who led by as much as 29 points, were spearheaded by Anthony Davis with 18 points and nine rebounds and Dereck Lively II with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

PJ Washington also contributed with 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists, while Cooper Flagg chipped in 13 points, including a monster slam in the first quarter.

Overall, Dallas shot 50.6%, while limiting Los Angeles to only 39.5%.

The Lakers, who committed 17 turnovers, played without LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton, among others. Jarred Vanderbilt, meanwhile, exited the game in the second half due to a left quad contusion.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has always preached about the importance of communication, which he said leads to efficiency and cohesion. They definitely showed those against the Lakers.

With Davis entering his first full season in Dallas, the team is expected to strengthen its defense. Even with tough enforcers like Washington, Lively, Daniel Gafford, and Naji Marshall, the Mavericks only ranked No. 20 in the NBA in points allowed last season at 115.4 per game.

As for offense, the Mavericks won't be lacking, even with Kyrie Irving out due to an ACL injury. They have a bunch of scorers in Davis, Flagg, Klay Thompson, and D'Angelo Russell. Washington and Marshall can also get buckets when necessary.

Dallas will end its preseason against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.