Ryan Nembhard had a humorous moment happen to him during the Dallas Mavericks' blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

Nembhard is going through the rookie season of his NBA career. He's been bright spot in the Mavericks' rotation, providing solid scoring and playmaking throughout great stretches of the campaign.

However, he is not immune to unintentional errors this season. The moment took place in the first quarter of Dallas' duel with Minnesota as Nembhard lost his shoe but continued playing. He even played while holding the shoe in his hand, which had the referees give him a technical foul in the process.

Ryan Nemhard got a tech for playing while holding his shoe 😭👟 Never gave up on the play 💯 pic.twitter.com/2nmCHIKxQ0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 31, 2026

How Ryan Nembhard, Mavericks played against Timberwolves

Ryan Nembhard and the Mavericks were unable to keep up with the Timberwolves, falling to 124-94 in the home blowout and losing the season series in a 4-0 sweep.

Perimeter shooting, ball movement and inside scoring made the difference in this matchup. The Timberwolves prevailed in all three categories after making 14 3-pointers, creating 33 assists and scoring 68 points inside the paint. It wasn't the same for the Mavericks as they only converted seven triples, dished out 21 assists and produced 42 points inside the paint.

Three players scored in double-digits for Dallas in the loss. Daniel Gafford led the team with 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 9-of-11 from the field and 3-of-8 from the free-throw line. Brandon Williams came next with 15 points and seven assists, while Cooper Flagg had 12 points and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton provided nine points and six rebounds.

Dallas fell to a 24-51 record on the season, sitting at 13th place in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings while trailing the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Mavericks will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being on the road. They take on the Milwaukee Bucks as tip-off will take place on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET.