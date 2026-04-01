Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is tired of talking about the Luka Doncic trade; that much is clear.

Shortly before Tuesday's 24-point road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Kidd was asked about a comment former Mavs owner Mark Cuban made in reference to the highly criticized Doncic-for-Anthony Davis deal.

“That doesn’t justify it for our coach and our general manager to stand up and trade our best player,” Cuban said on the ‘Intersections' podcast.

Kidd, who has been the Mavericks' head coach since 2021, before Cuban sold the team to Patrick Dumont, apparently wasn't pleased with that comment.

“When are we going to move on?” Kidd said, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend. “We have to move forward. We're focused on the present and the future and we've got an incredible opportunity to build.”

Although Kidd said “the things that are going on between two owners is between the two owners,” he did say that he called Cuban after the release of the podcast episode. Before becoming the Dallas coach, Kidd spent four seasons with the organization as a player, during which time he helped the team win its only NBA championship to date in 2011.

Cuban hired both Nico Harrison and Kidd in 2021 as the team's general manager and head coach, respectively. Then, in December 2023, about six months before the Mavericks reached the NBA Finals, he sold the team. About eight months after their Finals appearance, the Mavericks traded Doncic, the team's best player, to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

Davis ended up playing just 29 games for the Mavs before being traded earlier this season to the Washington Wizards, while Harrison, who orchestrated the trade, was fired in November, seven months after making the fateful deal.