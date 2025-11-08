The Dallas Mavericks are in last place in the Western Conference with a 2-7 record, are struggling profusely on offense and will be without their best player for a fifth straight game. This injury-ravaged and inefficient squad has a myriad of issues to sort out. Surveying the scene in Los Angeles will only amplify fans' misery. What this city desperately craves and unquestionably deserves is some clarity, Unfortunately, when it comes to Dante Exum, there is little to be found.

The veteran point guard has yet to debut this season due to a knee injury. The Mavericks are still unsure when he will play, but perhaps some answers are on the way. Mavs head coach Jason Kidd says Exum will be re-evaluated when the team returns home for Monday's showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks, per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News. Ideally, a timetable will be relayed to the public following that process.

Article Continues Below

The squad's need for backcourt depth has been apparent in the early portion of the campaign. Kyrie Irving is in the middle of a lengthy recovery, making Exum especially valuable. The former No. 5 draft pick has quietly become a trusted role player for the Mavericks, forcing his way back into an NBA rotation after spending a couple of years playing in Europe.

Dante Exum is averaging 8.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 75 games with Dallas. He brings welcome defensive versatility and knows how to facilitate an offense. The 30-year-old Australian will not cure all of the Mavericks' ailments, but point-guard reinforcements could do wonders for this team. Fans are hoping for some good news in the coming days. They are due for a turn of luck.