Should Kyrie Irving earn MVP consideration? Former NBA player and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes Irving could enter the discussion, something he said on ESPN, via ClutchPoints.

“They have a guy who I believe is writing a story, and could possibly be the best story in basketball by the end of the season, in Kyrie Irving,” Perkins said before Sunday's Mavericks-Warriors game. “What he's doing right now… Carrying this Mavs organization… Right now, Kyrie Irving has a golden opportunity to carry this team until they get healthy. The other day somebody said, ‘hey, should we just give the MVP to (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander)? Is it just him and (Nikola) Jokic fighting for it?' Kyrie could possibly enter that conversation.”

Perkins later added that if Kyrie can lead the Mavericks to the playoffs, not just the play-in tournament, that his MVP chances could get especially interesting.

Will Kyrie Irving earn MVP consideration?

Leading the Mavs to the playoffs would be impressive. Dallas is currently eighth in the Western Conference. The Mavericks' decision to trade Luka Doncic led to some questions, but the team has displayed resilience in recent games. Irving's leadership has played a significant role throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

If Kyrie Irving continues to play at a high level and the Mavericks clinch a playoff spot, would he draw MVP consideration? Irving, despite being a future Hall of Famer, has surprisingly never finished within the top 10 of MVP voting. Although Kyrie probably will not win the award this year, he could certainly earn the first MVP vote of his career.

At the very least, he will likely make an All-NBA team.

Irving's primary focus is on helping the Mavs win games. Dallas is looking to take a step forward in the NBA standings as Kyrie Irving continues to lead the way.