The Dallas Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis as part of the Luka Doncic trade in February. Mavs fans were frustrated about losing Doncic — who was a franchise player in Dallas. There's no denying the fact that losing Doncic to the Lakers is difficult, but AD is a great player and he will help the Mavericks moving forward. Klay Thompson recently made an appearance on the Showtime With Michael Cooper Lakers Podcast and said that Davis may be the best power forward of his generation, via NBA History & Storytellers on CLNS.

“AD, when he's healthy, he is the best power forward, maybe of my generation,” Thompson said. “I mean, you've been able to see him up close with the Lakers. He is a two-way force. There's not many big men who can do what he does as far as his handle, his blocking shot ability, his freaking jump-shot… I think we personally have the best frontcourt in the NBA when we're healthy.

“Like, we have so much depth in the frontcourt between PJ (Washington), Coop (Cooper Flagg), Gaff (Daniel Gafford), D-Live (Dereck Lively II) and AD.”

Article Continues Below

Thompson also said that he believes the Mavericks' outlook is promising, adding that he is more motivated than he has been “in years.”

Dallas' frontcourt will certainly play a pivotal role throughout the 2025-26 NBA season. Gafford and Lively are arguably the best center duo in the league, while AD is also capable of playing the five. With the aforementioned centers on the roster, though, Davis will get to spend plenty of time at power forward.

Meanwhile, Flagg and Washington can both play either small or power forward. Not only do the Mavericks feature talent and depth in the frontcourt, but there is a crucial element of versatility that will only help matters as Dallas looks to make a championship run.