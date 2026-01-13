Veteran guard Klay Thompson credited rookie forward Cooper Flagg for his steady growth and confidence following the Dallas Mavericks’ 113–105 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Thompson addressed Flagg’s recent stretch during his postgame presser, a video of which was shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by Abby Jones of DLLS Sports. The veteran emphasized Flagg’s willingness to compete nightly and how that consistency is translating to on-court comfort, particularly late in games.

“Him being willing to be out there every night and go through whatever like that’s gonna pay off huge dividends when the future comes. You’ve seen it with each passing week how comfortable he is with the ball in his hands especially at the end of the game like tonight, that shot at the top of the key takes great confidence and that’s only become more normal as time goes on so… Mavs fans are very lucky to watch him nightly and will be for such a long time – and getting better each week. I mean, you don’t win Rookie of the Month consecutive months without doing something right.”

“Him being willing to be out there every night… That's gonna off pay huge dividends when the future comes. … Mavs fans are very lucky to watch him nightly and will be for such a long time.” Klay Thompson on Cooper Flagg 💯 (via @_abigaiiiil)pic.twitter.com/bK0IaAtf4w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 13, 2026

Klay Thompson highlights Cooper Flagg’s growth as Mavericks rookie shines

Article Continues Below

Flagg led Dallas in the win, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 10-for-17 from the field, 5-for-6 from the free throw line and 2-for-3 from three-point range in 35 minutes. His performance helped snap a two-game skid as the Mavericks improved to 15–25 on the season.

The 19-year-old has increasingly taken on responsibility during critical moments, handling the ball late and creating offense with poise. That role has expanded as Dallas continues to evaluate lineups and lean into Flagg’s versatility on both ends of the floor.

Through 39 games this season, Flagg is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from beyond the arc in 34.6 minutes per contest. His production has remained steady despite the physical demands of an expanded role.

Dallas will continue its four-game homestand Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets (26–13). Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN as the Mavericks look to build on Monday’s win and sustain momentum during a challenging stretch of the schedule.