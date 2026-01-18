The Dallas Mavericks have been on the struggle bus so far this season. However, Klay Thompson has been a bit of a bright spot. Especially in Saturday's 138-120 win over the Utah Jazz, where he reached a career milestone in the first quarter.

Thompson, who is 35 years old, joined the 17,000 points club after recording 11 points in the first quarter of the Mavericks' home game against the Jazz. The bucket he hit to reach 17,000 career points was a catch-and-shoot three-pointer, which is one of his signature moves throughout his NBA tenure.

Klay Thompson is COOKING early! He has 11 points in the first quarter and has surpassed 17,000 career points 💦 pic.twitter.com/NTbQofMwP5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2026

Although his career numbers are well down in comparison to his prime years with the Golden State Warriors, Klay Thompson remains a reliable option off the bench for the Mavericks. The five-time All-Star entered Saturday's game averaging 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 38.4% from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the three-point line.

He played a key role for the Mavericks against the Jazz, too, as Thompson was one of the top scorers on the team. The four-time NBA champion ended the day with 23 points, three assists, and two blocks. What's more impressive is that he managed to record that statline in just 16 minutes of play.

Saturday's victory is the 16th of the season for Dallas. It also marks a two-game win streak for the club, as the Mavericks defeated the Jazz in back-to-back games. Klay Thompson and his teammates will have a chance to win their third straight on Monday when the club takes on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden.