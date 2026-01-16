Klay Thompson's still got it! On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks guard turned back the clock with a vintage performance. Thompson's throwback outing netted him an incredible honor, passing Damian Lillard on the all-time list for most three-pointers made in the game.

After the game, Thompson made sure to give thanks to his dad, former Los Angeles Lakers player Mychal Thompson, for introducing him to the game.

“I’m grateful to have a father who had a great career,” Thompson said, per @MrBuckBuck on X. “Who brought me around the game my whole childhood. I learned to respect the game & respect the greats who came before us.”

Thompson also credited Reggie Miller and Ray Allen. The Mavericks guard admitted that he looked up to the two sharpshooters, and the fact that he's being compared to these greats felt awesome for him.

“I wouldn’t be here without Reggie Miller and Ray Allen,” Thompson said, per Christian Clark of The Athletic. “I watched those two religiously as a teenager. Especially their ability to move off the ball and read and react to screens. And to take the clutch shots in the most pressurized moment. Those two guys were the standard for the shooting guard for me. Just to be on a list with them is surreal. I really, really loved their games growing up. They really inspired me to be the player I am today.”

Thompson now has 2,809 made three-pointers in his career. The only players who are in front of him are, in order, Allen (2,973), James Harden (3,293), and Thompson's former teammate Stephen Curry (4,201). It's a testament to the Mavericks guard's skills that he's right up there with the best shooters in the league.

Coming off the bench as usual, Thompson made the most of his 23 minutes of action. The Mavericks guard scored 26 points on 10-16 shooting from the field. Thompson drained six of his thirteen attempts from the outside as the Mavs beat the Jazz 144-122.