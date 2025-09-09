Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion know how to do date night.

The couple started dating over the summer and have been giving fans insight into how they spend time with one another. In their latest adventure, Thompson shared some photos and videos on Instagram of himself getting suited up for a deep dive. In one photo, the four-time NBA champion is basking in the water before he takes a plunge in the ocean. Megan's appearance in the post is found later, with Thompson wrapping his arms around her.

“I truly believe the ocean heals the mind, body, and soul,” Thompson wrote in the caption.

Fans commented on the post praising the couple's relationship.

“That man stay holding her,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“I ain’t seen Klay ever smile like this,” a fan reacted.

“I am so happy for Megan she deserves this and he deserves her,” a fan responded.

It's unclear exactly where the couple enjoyed their date night but over the weekend they attended Jay-Z and Mark Rubin's event in Atlantic City for REFORM Alliance Casino Gala at the Ocean City Resort. The three-time Grammy-winning rapper will be auctioning off a private performance, according to TMZ.

Article Continues Below

This was not the first time that the couple attended a gala together as their red carpet debut was at Megan's Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala. Megan launched the non-profit in 2022 in honor of her late parents and focuses on providing education, housing, and health and wellness initiatives for underserved communities.

The couple walked the red carpet together where Thompson did not hesitate on sharing how he felt about the rapper.

“Well, it feels incredible because Megan is such a special person and she inspires so many around the world,” Thompson told Us Weekly outside of the gala that took place at Gotham Hall in New York City.

He continued, “This is just another incredible feat of hers to be able to give back, create foundation, and raise a ton of money for those in need. And I’m honored to be here by her side.”

Megan also served up a compliment to Thompson.

“I have never dated somebody so kind,” the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper shared with Page Six. “This is my first relationship where I’ve ever been with somebody who’s genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy.”

“I just never dated somebody like him before and I’m just grateful that he’s here by my side and he feels the same way about me,” she added.