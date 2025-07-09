Fans have started speculating that Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is dating Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson after the five-time NBA All-Star was seemingly seen in the background of one of her photos.

She took to Instagram on July 9, 2025, to share a set of bikini-clad photos. Speculation began after Thompson was seemingly seen in the background of the first picture.

Megan Thee Stalion dating Klay Thompson 👀 pic.twitter.com/5EFGbpbBRO — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 9, 2025

Some fans were not necessarily thrilled with the development. One fan commented under LakeShowYo's post on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “She is just going to take his money and leave,” while another said, “One's a shooter and one lies about shooters, they fit well together.”

Some were praising Thompson. “We were not familiar with Klay Thompson's game,” one fan commented. Another said, “She's such a lucky girl.”

Is Mavericks star Klay Thompson dating Megan Thee Stallion?

Nothing is confirmed regarding Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship. He is just relaxing in the background of the pictures. Perhaps they happened to be at the same location, and Thompson was unaware he was caught in them.

Either way, if they are dating, it will likely come to light sooner rather than later. It wouldn't be Megan Thee Stallion's first relationship with an NBA player.

Previously, she was known to be in a relationship with Torrey Craig. Craig is an NBA player who most recently played for the Boston Celtics.

Thompson, meanwhile, is getting ready for his 15th season in the NBA. He spent the first 13 years of his career with the Golden State Warriors, who drafted him with the 11th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Thompson was one-half of the “Splash Brothers” alongside Steph Curry.

With the Warriors, he became a four-time NBA Champion. He also made five All-Star teams from 2015-19, and he was named All-NBA Third-Team twice in 2015 and 2016.

During the 2024 offseason, Thompson signed with the Mavericks in free agency. Thompson signed a three-year deal with the team. During his first season with the team, Thompson averaged 14 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, and two assists. He made 41.2% of his shots, the lowest mark of his career.