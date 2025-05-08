It looks like Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson has taken on a new hairstyle in the offseason following the team's playoff exit in April.

Los Angeles barber J Ram (@jramcuts on TikTok) posted a video of Thompson's visit for a recent cut. The video starts with a look at Thompson before the haircut, and he has his signature curls.

Klay Thompson showing off the new haircut 💈👀 (via jayrvm_/IG) pic.twitter.com/jF3nPdVUXx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, the video transitions to him afterward. He chopped all of the curls off, reverting to a shorter hairstyle. It is similar to the one he donned earlier in his career with the Golden State Warriors.

The haircut comes shortly after the Mavericks' season came to an end at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Mavericks lost in the Play-In Tournament to the Grizzlies 120-106. Thompson had 18 points and went 4-11 from the three-point line in the loss.

Klay Thompson's first season with the Mavericks

Thompson is coming off his first season with the Mavericks. He previously spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Warriors. He and Steph Curry were referred to as the “Splash Brothers” due to their three-point shooting abilities.

In 2011, Thompson was drafted with the 11th overall pick in the NBA Draft. He won four NBA Championships and was named to five All-Star teams with them.

His last few years with the Warriors were riddled with injuries. He only played in 32 games in the 2012-22 season, and he started 69 the following season.

All good things must come to an end eventually. He was traded to the Mavericks during the 2024 offseason as part of a six-team trade.

He started 72 games for the Mavericks in his first season. Thompson only averaged 14 points per game and shot under 40% from behind the three-point line.

It was his lowest output in points per game since his rookie season. He averaged 12.5 points per game during the 2011-12 season. Granted, he only started 29 games, appearing in 66 total, and averaged 24.4 minutes per game.

Perhaps the new hairstyle can change things for Klay Thompson and the Mavericks. The team finished in third place in the Southwest Division with a 39-43 record.

Meanwhile, Thompson's former team, the Warriors, are up 1-0 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Semifinals. They finished the season with a 48-34 record.