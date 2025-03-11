SAN ANTONIO — It has been a difficult 2024-25 season for the Dallas Mavericks. Between injury concerns, the Luka Doncic trade and the recent Kyrie Irving injury, the season has not lived up to the expectations of a team coming off an NBA Finals appearance. Klay Thompson is not giving up on the Mavericks' future despite the difficult campaign, however.

“It hurt, obviously, Kyrie being out for, you know, 10-12 months,” Thompson told reporters following the Mavericks' 133-129 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. “We know he's gonna come back stronger… I'm not worried about him because I've seen his work first hand and it's some of the best I've ever seen. So it sucks to be without him this year… We still have big goals, we still want to make a run. The injuries have been awful, but I still love our team.

“We have an amazing frontcourt, we miss those guys dearly, obviously as you can tell with the lack of size out there. They're probably the strong point of our team. But we're showing as much heart as we can. It's just a pleasure to go to battle with each and every person who suits up. That's all you can control. At the end of the day it's your attitude and effort.”

Klay Thompson is not giving up on Mavericks

Mavericks fans have voiced their frustrations over the past month, but Thompson's following comments will provide them with a sense of hope.

“I still believe in this franchise,” Thompson continued. “I'm here for two more seasons after this, so I'd love to help them return to glory that they were brought to in 2011.”

It has been a disappointing follow-up campaign to the special 2023-24 season. The Doncic trade was a decision by the franchise, but much of the team's underperformance can truly be attributed to injuries. It has been out of their control.

If the Mavericks can find a way to stay healthy next year, there is reason to believe that Klay Thompson will indeed help Dallas make a deep postseason run. For now, Klay and the Mavs are not giving up on this season.