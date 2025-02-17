Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is no stranger to interesting analogies, and he made one following the Shaq OGs win at the All-Star Game. When asked about taking the trophy home, he had an interesting response. To be specific, Irving gave a shoutout to a Native American tribe, the Mohicans.

“I asked the guys if I could take it home,” Irving said via Dave McMenamin of ESPN on X (formerly Twitter). “This is going on my mantle, man. I feel like we really earned this and we had fun. It felt like almost the last run of the Mohicans, in this generation.”

Comparing the Mohicans to the NBA is a little strange but it proves Irving's point. The Native American tribe had one last run during the French and Indian War in real life. Fast forward to the 21st century, the old generation of NBA players are on their way out. The new is here, and the old is almost over.

As a result, Irving made a shocking All-Star Game move, with an alley-oop off of the glass to himself. This might be one of the last chances he can be directly in the spotlight.

Kyrie Irving's “Mohicans” All-Star Game quote makes sense

Although Irving's reference to “The Last of the Mohicans” isn't 100% accurate from a historical perspective, the story remains the same. It's the last run of the 2000s and early 2010s superstars. Guys like Irving, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry are the last of their generation.

While all of them made the game, it might be the beginning of the end for this generation. Funny enough, the Mavericks star took a moment to reflect on one of the most impressive moments of his career. What was it? Irving revealed the spot of his game-winning shot to give the Cleveland Cavaliers their first NBA title.

It's going on nine years since that shot took place. Irving has gone from Cleveland to the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and now to the Mavericks. Regardless of the journey, Irving continually reminds everyone how great he is with his ball-handle, elite slashing, and playmaking.

Guys like Victor Wembanyama and Trae Young are taking the torch from the older generation. While Irving understands that completely, it's allowed him to have fun on his last few rides for this weekend. Either way, his comments come as foreshadowing to who will be the top guys in the league in the following years.