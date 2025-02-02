The Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers made one of the most surprising moves ever just after midnight on Sunday with the Luka Doncic trade, and everyone except the man himself reacted. However, the newest Lakers superstar released a public statement about 18 hours later, via social media.

“Dear Dallas,

Seven years ago I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level. I thought I'd spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship,” the five-time All-NBA First-Teamer said. “The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of.”

Doncic rose to prominence in Dallas after spending three seasons with Real Madrid in the EuroLeague. The Mavericks drafted the Slovenian international third overall in 2018, and he quickly became one of the NBA's best players. Doncic and Kyrie Irving led them to the NBA Finals in 2024, which is partially why the trade is so surprising.

“For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home. In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed,” he continued. “Thank you for not only sharing my joy in our best moments, but also for lifting me up when I needed it most.”

“To all the organizations I've worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.”

“Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” the 2024 NBA scoring champion concluded.

The Mavericks will still have a good roster, as they got Anthony Davis and Max Christie in return along with a 2029 first-round pick. However, that's a curiously thin return for a top-three player in the NBA entering his prime.

That's why NBA fans across the board are belittling Dallas general manager Nico Harrison. @itsbelal_a's tweet sums it up:

“nico harrison is a brave man for admitting:

– [Lakers GM Rob] pelinka thought he was trolling

– the mavs owner laughed at him when he brought the trade up

– luka didnt want out and didnt indicate he wouldnt re-sign

– he doesnt care about 10 years from now bc he wont be around,” the user said after Harrison's press conference on Sunday.