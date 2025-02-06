The stunning decision by the Dallas Mavericks to trade Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, took everybody by surprise. Mavericks fans all over have been protesting, either in front of the arena or on social media as they come to terms with the loss of a franchise superstar.

Even Mavericks fan Scottie Scheffler, who is just getting his PGA Tour season underway after a top 10 finish at Pebble Beach last weekend, is still in the grieving process. Scheffler is still curious why the Mavericks would make this move and hopes that there is a plan that he doesn't see, per NUCLR Golf.

“Yeah, I mean, it's a bit challenging,” Scheffler said. “Losing Luka, I think this is one of the first times I've ever been genuinely sad with a move that has been made in Dallas. We were spoiled with Dirk for so long, and Dirk in my opinion is like the greatest sportsman ever. He's a great guy and great for the city of Dallas.

“I think most people in Dallas imagined Luka was going to be that for us. It's very sad to see him leave. I think as fans we're all a bit confused at the moment. But hopefully they've got some sort of plan we don't know about because I think a lot of the fan base is just a bit confused right now and a bit sad.”

Sad and confused is an accurate way to describe a lot of Mavericks fans after the trade. Davis is a very good player who should help the Mavericks defensively in the short term, and he gives Dallas someone who can score efficiently on the interior without needing to be spoon-fed like some of their other bigs. However, giving up on a 25-year old superstar who just dragged you to the NBA Finals last season is a very short-sighted move and is shortening your championship window drastically.

Davis still hasn't made his Mavericks debut as he recovers from an abdominal injury, so everyone will have to wait and see how he looks when he takes the floor with the team for the first time. The fit between Davis and Kyrie Irving will be crucial as well if the Mavericks want to push for a championship this season.