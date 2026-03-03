Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian made a significant off-field move Monday, reinforcing its leadership structure ahead of the 2026 season by hiring former Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops as a special assistant. The addition further strengthens Texas football as it prepares for another push toward the College Football Playoff. After being left out of the 12-team 2025–26 field, the Longhorns finished No. 13 in the final rankings with a 9–3 record, marking their first playoff miss in three years. Looking to return to the national stage, Texas also aims to maximize redshirt junior Arch Manning’s potential following his first full season as the starting quarterback.

Stoops arrives in Austin after 13 seasons leading Kentucky, where he became the winningest coach in program history. However, the Wildcats parted ways with Stoops after the 2025 season, following two consecutive losing seasons. Now, the Longhorns bring Stoops into an analyst-style role similar to previous special assistant positions within the program.

Under Sarkisian, Texas has prioritized experienced voices in advisory roles. Stoops will not coach on the field but will assist with defensive planning, self-scouting, and overall program structure. His background as a defensive backs coach and SEC defensive coordinator adds seasoned perspective to an already experienced Longhorns coaching staff.

On3Sports reported the news on X, formerly Twitter, noting that On3’s Chris Low was the first to break the news of Stoops joining the Longhorns football staff.

“NEWS: Texas is adding former Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops to its staff, @Clowfb confirms 🤘”

The former head coach of the Wildcats built his reputation on disciplined defensive systems and strong player development. Kentucky reached 10 wins in both 2018 and 2021 under his leadership, and his tenure included a sustained bowl streak that elevated the program’s national profile. Texas Longhorns football now expects that experience to complement Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

Texas reshaped its defensive structure this offseason, adding Muschamp and welcoming Blake Gideon back to Austin. With Stoops serving in an advisory capacity, Texas football gains another SEC-tested strategist. That collective experience carries weight as the program manages heightened playoff expectations.