In 2023, Mark Cuban sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to Patrick Dumont. Since then, the Mavericks have been to the NBA Finals, but following that, there has been a lot of shakeup in the organization. In an attempt to get the franchise back in order, there is an investor group looking to partner with Cuban to buy it back, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Article Continues Below

“BREAKING: An unidentified Dallas investor group is interested in partnering with Mark Cuban to buy the Mavericks back from Patrick Dumont, TheSteinLine has learned. A source close to Dumont told me ‘the family remains excited about the future of the franchise and the Cooper Flagg era,'” Stein wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

More on this story to come.