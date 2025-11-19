In the aftermath of the Dallas Mavericks firing GM Nico Harrison last week, many wondered if Anthony Davis' days were the team are numbered, of which Mark Cuban shut down. Cuban, speaking on behalf of Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont, says moving Davis isn't in the cards for Dallas.

Cuban, despite the Mavericks' 4-11 start to the 2025-26 campaign, says the team is looking to compete this season, per The Athletic's Joe Vardon.

“We won’t. We want to try to win,” Cuban said. Wednesday in an email when asked if he and Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont would seek a deal for Davis, the oft-injured, 10-time All-Star who was the centerpiece for Dallas in last season’s Luka Dončić trade.

In the wake of Harrison's firing last week, many wonder if Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont was considering moving Anthony Davis at some point this season.

“To that end, Cuban told The Athletic he is “an adviser” to Dumont, the Sands Corporation president and chief operating officer who is Miriam Adelson’s son-in-law,” Verdon reported.

Cuban added that Dumont “makes all the final decisions,” and, “I’m here to help him where I can,” Cuban continued.

The Mavericks were defeated for the fourth time in five tries in a 120-96 blowout to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

Article Continues Below

Mark Cuban insists NBA prevented him from running Mavericks

Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban says he lost power of the team after selling the majority of his share of the franchise. For Cuban, this was when the contrast in opinion of where the franchise was headed, especially after the Mavs' Finals appearance in 2024, began.

Cuban explained when things changed for him and the Mavericks, per Run Your Race with Theo Pinson and AJ Richardson.

“I thought that when I sold it, that I would be able to keep on running the team,” Cuban said. “But the NBA wouldn’t let me put that doc into the documentation. And I didn’t want to have an employment agreement… So I was like okay, we’ll just play it out and see what happens.”

The Mavs will host the Knicks on Wednesday.