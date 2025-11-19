Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban says the NBA blocked his attempt to continue running basketball operations following the sale of the franchise. On a recent episode of Run Your Race, Cuban explained that he intended to remain involved with the team’s decision-making process, but league restrictions prevented it from being formally written into the sale agreement.

“I thought that when I sold it, that I would be able to keep on running the team,” Cuban said. “But the NBA wouldn’t let me put that doc into the documentation. And I didn’t want to have an employment agreement… So I was like okay, we’ll just play it out and see what happens.”

Cuban, who sold a majority stake of the Mavericks to billionaire investor Miriam Adelson and her family last year, added that he wanted to avoid taking on an official job title, preferring an informal role.

“It’s not that I stopped, because I’m still involved obviously. Here is summer league. Still love it, still go to all the games but I didn’t see it as a good situation,” Cuban added.

Although Cuban was removed from daily basketball operations following the sale, he has recently resurfaced as a prominent figure in internal discussions, particularly after general manager Nico Harrison’s dismissal. According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Cuban had been attempting a “palace coup for months.”

Luka Doncic trade fallout brought Mark Cuban back into the Mavericks’ inner circle

The shift reportedly began after the team traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster move, which led to the Mavericks acquiring the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and selecting Cooper Flagg. The fallout from that deal accelerated Cuban’s efforts to influence change within the organization.

“The dynamic between Dumont and Cuban never became contentious,” MacMahon wrote. “They had known each other for years, forming a friendship that served as the foundation of the franchise sale negotiations.”

Cuban’s critique of Harrison’s roster construction reportedly played a significant role in reinforcing his credibility with new majority owner Adelson Dumont. Sources told ESPN that Cuban pushed for former Utah Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey — currently in the Detroit Pistons front office — to succeed Harrison.

While Cuban does not hold an official title, his influence remains notable. “He’s a consultant, not a decision-maker,” a team source said. “But he’s at the table.”

As of now, the Mavericks hold a 4–11 record and sit near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They are scheduled to host the New York Knicks (8–5) on Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.