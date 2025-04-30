Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie is a promising player. Although Christie dealt with some adversity after being included in the shocking Luka Doncic trade this past season, he made an overall strong first impression with the Mavs. In the latest episode of It Takes A Village presented by TISSOT (via the Dallas Mavericks), Christie sat down with his Mom, Katrina Christie, and Dad, Max Christie Sr., and had a heartwarming conversation. During the episode, Christie's father revealed the moment he knew Max could become a professional basketball player.

“I realized Max could go pro in seventh grade,” Christie Sr. said. “I don't know how I found out, but we knew that the Wolves were having, like, a practice… We were allowed to kind of practice for a little bit with them. But then, they kind of kicked us out. So I just said, ‘well Max, they didn't want you.' And I think it was from that moment… The fire was lit. It's like, ‘I could play here, but I have to play better.'”

The Mavs guard's parents believed in him. Katrina said they never doubted his ability to reach the professional level.

“Honestly, I don't think there was ever a time that we thought you wouldn't make it,” she said. “We've always believed in you. Have there been ups and downs? Of course, but we always knew that you were gonna weather the storm and persevere. We've always called you the bounce back kid. So we always, always believed you were gonna make it. Never a doubt.”

Christie, 22, played in 32 games (11 starts) with the Mavericks following the trade. He averaged 11.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc during that span.

His future in the NBA is bright without question. Christie admitted that his parents played a pivotal role in his journey to the NBA.

“I think I've come to realize, especially as I've gotten older and been in this league a little bit longer now, that I can't do it all on my own,” Christie said. “I think it's human nature when you grow older, especially when you're 21, 22, 23, and you kind of want to step away and kind of figure it out on your own. But I've come to realize, obviously, as I've grown older that as much as sometimes you want to do it on your own, you need help from people like you.”

Christie then gave his parents a watch from TISSOT to thank them for everything they have done along his journey. His parents will continue to support him as he moves forward with the Mavericks.